GLOBAL ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MARKET FORECASTS AND OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT BY TECHNAVIO

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global organic chocolate market is expected to reach USD 947.5 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 2%.

This research report titled 'Global Organic Chocolate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Owing to an increase in health concerns, the demand for organic products is rising. Today, most consumers are keen on reading and searching for food safety and ingredient-related information on product labels. Thus, the popularity of certified organic chocolate is increasing in the market. Most consumers are also trying to ensure the traceability and transparency of the ingredients used in the products they purchase. The growth of the global organic chocolate market is also fueled by a rise in Fairtrade certified cocoa production.

Technavio's food and beverages research analysts categorize the global organic chocolate market into the following segments by type. They are:

Organic dark chocolate

Organic milk chocolate

Organic white chocolate

Organic dark chocolate

Organic dark chocolate is preferred by millennials. These consumers value quality more than price. They like to have organic dark chocolate of the artisanal kind that is prepared without using artificial additives. The primary reason behind the purchase of organic dark chocolate is social and economic motivation. They look for brand value before they choose a product. They are also brand loyal.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "Organic dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants. Flavonoids are useful in protecting cells from harmful molecules known as free radicals. Flavonoids help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by about 10%

Organic milk chocolate

Organic milk chocolate is rich in both cocoa and milk. The taste of cocoa is comparatively less in organic milk chocolate than in organic dark chocolate. It offers various health benefits as it contains various nutritional ingredients. Consuming more organic milk chocolate helps to lower the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

"Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of organic milk chocolate with claims of single origin cocoa and fair-trade certification in the market. For example, US-based manufacturer Santa Barbara Chocolate offers Organic Milk Chocolate Couverture, which is made from single origin cocoa grown in the rainforests of Peru," says Akash.

Organic white chocolate

Organic white chocolate is free from caffeine. Therefore, it is highly consumed by people, who want to avoid caffeine. Also, organic white chocolate contains more calcium; it helps to improve bone strength and bone density and reduces the risk of developing progressive bone diseases like osteoporosis in women and older adults.

Approximately, 3 ounces of organic white chocolate contains about 165-170 milligrams of calcium, which helps to keep the bone and teeth strong. Therefore, it is a good option for kids as well. It also aids in normal functioning of the heart, nerves, and muscles. Santa Barbara Chocolate offers Organic White Chocolate Chips, which are made from raw organic rainforest cocoa butter, fresh milk, and ground vanilla pod.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Artisan Confections Company

GREEN BLACK'S

Newman's Own

Taza Chocolate

NibMor

EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP

