soluteN, the international branch of the German company solute, will appear for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai to showcase its new and innovative saving advisor PricePretzel. The fair starts on the 28th of June to the 1st of July 2017 in the business hub of Shanghai, China. The soluteN's management team will be in Hall W4, Stand A41 to introduce PricePretzel to the public.

In particular, the PricePretzel expert team will be there to demonstrate how our price-comparison helps saving money in real time when you shop online. Moreover, the experts will provide the Industry with professional advice on the different possibilities to integrate the solution into their product and start earning revenue with it.

PricePretzel is a saving advisor for online shopping available on Google Play for Android smartphones. The PricePretzel app comes with three main features: It will help the user to keep track of the prices on shopping websites; the saving advisor notifies the user immediately when there are better offers of the product; the app provides comprehensive price and product information for the desired item. PricePretzel will be launched worldwide in the near future.

Lorenz Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of solute, said: "With PricePretzel we aim not only to provide the end user to find the best offer on the web, but also to give our partners the perfect platform to generate more clients and revenues. We're excited to present our technology to an international audience and there is no better place than the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai to do this."

Additional information to the PricePretzel app can be found on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfDWKBmaWGg

About soluteN

soluteN is the international brand of the E-commerce company solute GmbH. We deliver premium shopping data collected from thousands of online merchants to websites, software and search engine providers wanting to monetize their traffic. By being passionate about online shopping, we strive to optimize consumer experience through technology solutions, such as API Access, CSV Exports, Browser Extension, a Mobile and a Windows solution powered by ka'ch!ng technologies.

