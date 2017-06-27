Technavio's latest report on the global infrared imaging software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global infrared imaging software market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (surveillance, security, automation maintenance, and automotive), end-user (government and commercial), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Infrared imaging software is used for analyzing and managing infrared images captured by thermal cameras. It helps in better decision making for surveillance and maintenance applications. Technavio analysts forecast the global infrared imaging software market to grow to USD 1340.6 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global infrared imaging software market according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Infrared imaging in mobile phones

Adoption of cloud-based services

High adoption in non-traditional sectors

Infrared imaging in mobile phones

"The advances in technology have led to the development of thermal imaging cameras that can work with mobile phones with Android and iOS support. Camera vendors such as FLIR systems use uncooled technology-based infrared cameras for this purposesays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

An uncooled technology-based infrared camera is gaining more acceptance as they are more affordable when compared to the cooled technology-based infrared camera. Uncooled infrared image sensors are smaller and built with fewer moving parts. Consumer electronics is the fastest-growing application for the uncooled infrared technology, thereby driving the market growth.

Adoption of cloud-based services

Large private enterprises and various government organizations are rapidly integrating cloud-based services that provide a centralized, searchable repository of historical data. Cloud-based services can be accessed by users across the globe without time and location constraints. They ensure lower cost of ownership along with the improved management of the complexities involved with huge data volumes.

Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and efficient management of the huge amount of data collected from video surveillance. Cloud-based services are being increasingly adopted for this purpose. It also provides the added benefit of ensuring scalability on demand without added costs for businesses.

High adoption in non-traditional sectors

Traditionally, infrared and thermal imaging systems were meant for the military sector. However, the infrared technology got heavily commercialized in numerous other sectors due to the technological evolutions. The appearance of integrated solutions such as smartphones, automotive, and closed-circuit television cameras is expected to boost the market.

"The adoption of infrared imaging systems in the healthcare sector to diagnose and analyze humans and animals are gaining high acceptance due to their high accuracy. Infrared imaging systems are also being adopted for residential security systems to trigger alarms in case of unidentified movementssays Amrita.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

