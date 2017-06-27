Global Infrared Imaging Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are FLIR Systems, Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems & Raytheon

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global infrared imaging software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Infrared Imaging Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based services. Large enterprises and various government organizations are rapidly adopting cloud-based services that ensure a centralized, searchable repository of historical data. Cloud-based services can be used across the world without time and location constraints.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of video surveillance. The thermal cameras use infrared radiation to capture the image rather than the visible light used in the normal cameras. Such cameras are used by the firefighters to detect the areas of heat through smoke, darkness, and heat-permeable barriers. These cameras are expensive, heat resistant, and water resistant to withstand the hazards of the fireground operations. The use of the thermal cameras has increased due to the increased government grants on the surveillance equipment.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense vendor competition. With the increase in the prices of raw materials and the increased competition among vendors, the profit margins of vendors are expected to decline in the market. The growth of the market is enhancing the entry of new vendors. New vendors focus more on the requirements of end-users, and, hence, develop security solutions based on their requirements, which makes them a preferable choice over the global vendors.

Key vendors



FLIR Systems

Leonardo DRS

BAE System

Raytheon



Other prominent vendors



Axis Communications

Fluke

Honeywell International

L-3 Communications

Thermoteknix Systems

LumaSense Technologies

Testo



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Buying criteria



PART 13: Five forces analysis



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjxtrq/global_infrared

