Hague Enterprises: Des Hague and Justin J. Rose of OHLEsport Launch the OHLEsport Ambassador Program

Victor Rolph Named First OHLEsport Ambassador

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Des Hague, OHLEsport Chairman of the Board, and OHLEsport President, Justin J. Rose, announced Victor Rolph as the first OHLEsport Ambassador in the newly launched OHLEsport Ambassador Program. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLE and the OHLEsport training system. The goal of the OHLEsport Ambassador Program is to form strategic partnerships with national and international athletes to network across borders, promote the sport of soccer, and promote important soccer as well as life skills, that working with The OHLEsport training system brings to its users. In addition, the OHLEsport Ambassadors will play a key role in OHLEsport community outreach, where each purchase supports the OHLEsport Kids' Future Fund; this fund serves to strengthen at-risk and underserved youths to find ways to a brighter future.

"The Ambassador Program represents a major stepping stone in the evolution of OHLEsport to a credible, authentic and caring company," said Hague. "We are partnering with proven players, coaches and professionals in the international soccer world who have seen The OHLEsport total training system and know the value it brings to players of all skill levels. Additionally, emphasis on doing good is an integral part of our company's culture and it is important to us that all ambassadors support the goals of the OHLEsport Kids' Future Fund where we can do good in the communities we serve and wish to serve," concluded Hague.

"I am delighted to be an OHLEsport Ambassador as I am committed to the complete OHLEsport training system and use it regularly in my personal training regime as well as camps and other events for kids," said Rolph, and continued, "I believe in the training and development nature of the program and the emphasis by OHLEsport on doing good for communities and especially at-risk youths."

Rolph, a Colorado native, attended the German Soccer Experience, put on by Rose's JJR Consulting (www.JJRconsulting.net) four years ago at the age of 16. Some of the highlights Rolph was able to experience as part of his 2 ½ weeks in Germany included training with Bundesliga Youth Academies, such as U18, Offenbach, U18 Eintracht Frankfurt, U18 SV Darmstadt 98 and U18 Kaiserslautern. He also participated in training sessions with a Hoffenheim Bundesliga Speed and Conditioning Coach and attended a live Bundesliga game - Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt. Rolph returned to US to finish high school and attend a semester at a junior college but always kept his eye on the dream of playing professional soccer for a German team. Rolph recently signed with Rot Weiss Hessen for the 2017/18 season.

"It's been a privilege working with such hard-working athletes like Victor," said Rose. "I love the fact that he keeps using The OHLE and continues to improve. I am happy and proud to say that he has just signed a professional contract with a German team."

"Victor has always shown a high level of professionalism as well as leadership skills," said OHLEsport Founder, Robert Ohle. "His passion of soccer and the use of the OHLEsport training system will help build and grow relationships. This is a real plus for OHLEsport," concluded Ohle.

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to beginning through advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLEsport training system that helps every soccer player to develop the "first touc," which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach and learn. Now with The OHLE, The OHLE pro and the OHLEsport training sytem, one can teach and learn proper passing techniques, accurate traps and quick touch moves along with team drills.

