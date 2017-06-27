Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - New Ruby Mining Corp. ("New Ruby" or the "Company"), a private Canadian corporation, is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its mining properties in Arizona. After announcing the acquisition of New Ruby Exploration LLC and its three past producing mines in Northern Arizona, the Company has staked 100 additional claims that are contiguous to and encompass the original three mines. These property claims are owned and controlled 100% via New Ruby Exploration LLC.

Mr. John MacKenzie, CEO, New Ruby Mining Corp. is quoted "The significance of this latest staking is that it expands and extends the known anomalies and structures on the Company's existing properties. It also creates a substantial land position in the area and creates a district play."

The Company is currently defining an exploration program and budget. It's Geological and Mining team are planning to be on the property in the coming weeks with exploration to commence in the 3rd quarter of 2017.

We seek safe harbour.

About New Ruby Mining Corp.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, New Ruby Mining Corp. is an exploration development company focused on precious and base metal properties located in safe and mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary objective is to provide value through the procurement of quality assets supported by an experienced team of management and industry advisors.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect New Ruby's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. New Ruby disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

John MacKenzie

Chief Executive Officer

New Ruby Mining Corp.

Tel: 416-254-1194