LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening on Saturday, July 1 at Valona, a new community offering 25 single-family homes at the northeast corner of Dorrell Lane and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas. Interested homebuyers are welcome to tour the model home daily from 10 am to 6 pm located at 9380 Blazing Canyon Avenue in Las Vegas. The community is scheduled to be complete by May of 2018.

"The Las Vegas housing market is hot, and Valona is a player," said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. "We're excited to show these beautiful homes to buyers, and we don't expect them to stay on the market for long."

Valona is offering four floorplans that include two-story, four-, five- and six-bedroom homes ranging in size from 2,773 to 4,039 square feet with up to three-car garages on lots ranging from 5,200 to over 6,000 square-feet. The homes have granite countertops, paver stone driveways, eco-friendly Piedrafina Marble in the bathrooms with many options offered to a homebuyer. Plus, Valona homes offer an extraordinary array of personalizing opportunities -- such as third-car garages, walk-in master showers, covered patios, decks, and additional bedrooms, available per plan. Prices begin in the mid $300,000s.

"Our grand opening pricing for these spacious homes is available from less than $100 per square foot -- which is a figure almost unheard of in the Las Vegas valley anymore," said White. "So, we're expecting a great turnout this weekend!"

Access to both the 215 Beltway and I-95 is five minutes away, making for easy commutes to employers, including resorts and casinos, Valley Health Systems and United Healthcare.

Valona is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

For more information on Valona, please call the sales office at 702-937-0513.

About Summit Homes

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit homes and the White family has been a home-building staple in the Northwest and Nevada for more than 20 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington as well as nearly 5,000 homes in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. www.summithomesnv.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter

Email Contact

Genevieve Anton

Email Contact



