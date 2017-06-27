Miscellaneous IGBT vs SiC MOSFET Comparison - Structure and Cost Analysis - Detailed Pictures of Device Structures and Cost Breakdown Analysis

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MiscellaneousIGBT vs SiC MOSFET comparison: Structure and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest innovations in 1200V power devices showing the differences between silicon field-stop, punch-through (PT) and carrier stored trench bipolar transistor IGBTs and planar and trench silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs from the technical and economic points of view. It includes details on manufacturing processes and materials, packaging structures, component designs, die sizes, electrical performance, current density, and more.

Silicon IGBT technology was first commercially released in 1986 with a PT technology and continues to improve and develop. SiC MOSFETs offer new capabilities, such as the possibility of working at higher frequencies and temperatures.

SiC MOSFETs are good candidates to enter the 1200V power device sector, but the high manufacturing cost and at improvement of silicon IGBTs will keep the latest models on the market and drive towards standardization and popularization of these devices.

To understand technological innovations in silicon IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs, we have opened and analyzed 16 devices from 7 different manufacturers: Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, IXYS, Mitsubishi, Rohm, and Wolfspeed. The report includes detailed pictures of device structures and cost breakdown analyses of the manufacturing processes.

