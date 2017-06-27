The global PoS accessories marketis projected to grow to USD 24.55 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006372/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global PoS accessories market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global point of sale (PoS) accessories market for 2017-2021. Based on the product, the market is divided into the electronic cash register, barcode scanner, receipt printer, and PoS display segments.

PoS accessories are accessories or equipment used at PoS stations across retail and hospitality sectors to facilitate inventory and transaction management. The advantages of PoS accessories, such as better inventory and people management, real-time transaction management, and productivity enhancement will drive the adoption of these accessories over the forecast period.

Technavio's research study segments the global PoS accessories market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

PoS accessories market in APAC

"APAC is both the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global PoS accessories market, due to the unprecedented growth and development in the retail market in the recent decade. The region is quickly emerging as the IT hub, with China and India dominating and reshaping the international business in the regionsays Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research.

APAC has a growing number of retail outlets, including supermarkets, mom-and-pop stores, specialty stores, warehouses, and shopping malls. Merchants in the region are ensuring that customers enjoy a safe and secure shopping experience by adopting the user-friendly PoS accessories. Countries such as China and India are significantly influencing the growth of the retail market in APAC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

PoS accessories market EMEA

The PoS accessories market in EMEA is expected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2021, attributable to the high significance of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. MSMEs are the primary customers of PoS accessories since they serve as the economic powerhouses in the region. Italy has many micro enterprises and is rich in retail outlets.

Similarly, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are identified as productive drivers for the economic growth and development in Africa. SMEs account for more than 80% of the businesses in South Africa. The growth potential of the market in the region is high, which drives the sales of ECRs and receipt printers, thereby contributing to the PoS accessories market in the region.

PoS accessories market the Americas

The Americas has a very high concentration of retail outlets, making it a major revenue contributor to the PoS accessories market in the region. Also, the growing hospitality sector is leading to an increase in the number of outlets in the region. These factors are increasing the penetration of PoS accessories in the Americas. The majority of the revenue in the Americas is generated by retail outlets in the US and Brazil.

"The Americas quickly adapts to technological changes, which allows users to carry out transactions using their smart devices. The region is also witnessing a rise in the adoption of digital money, leading to the growth of PoS accessories in the region, since a large number of consumers are increasingly opting for online shoppingsays Chetan.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021

Global Particle Size Analyzer Market 2017-2021

Global Quantum Computing Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006372/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com