Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 23 June 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a

contribution plan c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume/No. of shares $13.98 140.826 (of which 0.826 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 23 June 2017 e) Place of the transaction NYSE

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006066/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC