MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) is pleased to announce that it has increased the number of shares reserved for issuance under its stock option plan (the "Plan") by 4,252,750. The total number of shares issuable under the Plan now stands at 10,292,724.

The increase is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 22,584 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

