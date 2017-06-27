sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,92 Euro		-0,004
-0,01 %
WKN: 898243 ISIN: US6994621075 Ticker-Symbol: PAX 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,02
77,17
22:33
27.06.2017 | 22:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of PAREXEL International Corporation to Pamplona Capital Management, LLP is Fair to Shareholders - PRXL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) stock prior to June 20, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of PAREXEL to Pamplona Capital Management, LLP for $88.10 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlkdocs.com/PRXL-Info-Request-Form-ma-5883 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE