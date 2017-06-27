Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal silicon carbide (SiC) marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006374/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global silicon carbide (SiC) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global silicon carbide market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (black and green), application (steel and energy, electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical), and geography (APAC, Europe, the Americas, and ROW).

"The global silicon carbide market is projected to grow to reach over 2900 kilometric tons by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast period. The increasing demand and production of silicon carbide from APAC are expected to boost the market growth significantly," says Mohd. Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Silicon carbide finds applications in ceramics and refractories, energy, electronics, semiconductors, medical, and automotive industries. The technological advancements on SiC led to the development of products in varying dimensions, sizes, and forms. Specialized materials dedicated to specific applications and customizations as per requirements are available from leading global players.

Advancements in R&D, resulting in the identification of specialized applications in the semiconductor, power electronics, and automotive sectors, are attracting the vendors from various verticals to incorporate SiC in their end products. The electronics and semiconductor industries are witnessing signification technological advancements with high funding on R&D of new materials.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top seven vendors in the global silicon carbide market

AGSCO

AGSCO offers abrasives, pool aggregates, floor aggregates, blasting cabinets, blasting pots, mass finishing equipment, and aqueous parts washers. The company offers high-quality surface-modified high-purity customized minerals and materials.

Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal is a part of Murugappa Group, one of the biggest business conglomerates in India. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of SiC. It has a production capacity of 70-kilo metric tons. The company manufactures both black and green SiC.

Dow Corning

Dow Corning is a subsidiary of Dow Chemical and specializes in silicon, SiC, silicones, and specialty chemicals. It is a leading silicon-based technology and innovation company. The company has sales offices, solar application centers, technical service centers, warehouses and laboratories, and manufacturing sites across Europe, Americas, Australia, and Asia.

Henan Yicheng New Energy

Henan Yicheng New Energy manufactures and supplies inorganic materials, polymers, chemicals, abrasives, and advanced materials, with more than 300 R&D personnel associated with different operations.

Hongwu International Group

Hongwu International Group is involved in manufacturing, R&D, and processing of nanomaterials and micro powders. Its main products include silver, SiC, carbon nanotube, graphene, alumina, copper, silicon nitride, and silver nanowires.

KYOCERA

KYOCERA is a manufacturer of electronic components and equipment. The company is involved in manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of products such as materials, devices, equipment components, and related services. Its product portfolio consists of semiconductor parts, electronic devices, ceramic components, telecommunications and information equipment, and others.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain is involved in the habitat and construction markets. It designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performance building materials. It caters to the automotive, buildings, ceramics, cement and glass, chemical, defense and security, display glass, energy, life sciences, electronic ceramics and semiconductors, and oil and gas industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vacuum Interrupters Market 2017-2021

Global Cable Tester Market 2017-2021

Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 10,000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 800 technologies across 50+ countries. Technavio has more than 500 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006374/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com