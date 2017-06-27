

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $31.78 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $15.60 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $0.81 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $31.78 Mln. vs. $15.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 103.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX