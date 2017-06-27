sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Compound Semiconductor Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, Cree & Qorvo

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global compound semiconductor market to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption of renewable energy sources. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources will fuel the growth of the global compound semiconductor market. Renewable energy is expected to produce more than one-fourth of global gross power generation in next five years.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for enhanced power density. The increasing demand for high production using less equipment require several extra functionalities to be installed. Thus, devices require high power densities to operate. As a result, the global demand for high power solutions is increasing at a rapid rate. This is driving the need for superior semiconductor materials as silicon-based devices are unable to showcase the desired results.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors. The compound semiconductor technology has a complex manufacturing procedure that requires high-end equipment and highly skilled labor. Vendors need to invest heavily in R&D to solve complexities regarding manufacturing and mass production to address the market demand and to get the benefit of economies of scale.

Key vendors

  • Broadcom
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • Cree
  • Qorvo

Other prominent vendors

  • Analog Devices
  • OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
  • GaN Systems
  • Infineon Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Advanced Wireless Semiconductor
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Microsemi
  • Texas Instruments
  • WIN Semiconductors
  • AXT

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzznqj/global_compound

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire