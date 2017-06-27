Global Compound Semiconductor Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, Cree & Qorvo

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global compound semiconductor market to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising adoption of renewable energy sources. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources will fuel the growth of the global compound semiconductor market. Renewable energy is expected to produce more than one-fourth of global gross power generation in next five years.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for enhanced power density. The increasing demand for high production using less equipment require several extra functionalities to be installed. Thus, devices require high power densities to operate. As a result, the global demand for high power solutions is increasing at a rapid rate. This is driving the need for superior semiconductor materials as silicon-based devices are unable to showcase the desired results.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors. The compound semiconductor technology has a complex manufacturing procedure that requires high-end equipment and highly skilled labor. Vendors need to invest heavily in R&D to solve complexities regarding manufacturing and mass production to address the market demand and to get the benefit of economies of scale.



Key vendors



Broadcom

Skyworks Solutions

Cree

Qorvo



Other prominent vendors



Analog Devices

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi

Texas Instruments

WIN Semiconductors

AXT



