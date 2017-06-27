Complete Teardown Anlaysis of Bosch's MPC2 Forward Automotive Camera

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bosch's second-generation multi-purpose camera (MPC2) offers manufacturers a scalable, monocular camera platform for video-based driver assistance systems. The MPC2 allows vehicle manufacturers to integrate a wide range of driver assistance functions into their vehicles using only a single sensor.

The MPC2 imager module comprises the system optics and includes a highly dynamic complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) colour imager with a resolution of 1,280 x 960 pixels. Thanks to its improved resolution, the new imager allows for a larger opening angle than its predecessor, and a significantly increased object detection range, now extending to over 120 meters.

The MPC2 is based on a dual microcontroller unit ARM processor design. Its custom algorithm allows the optical system's packaging to be simpler and cheaper than other products in its category.

This variant of the multi-purpose camera allows manufacturers to integrate a wide range of functions targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance System market.

Based on a teardown of the system, this report details a complete bill of material, and the camera's manufacturing and packaging processes. Electronics, housing and imaging are presented in the report as well as the physical analysis of the CMOS Imaging System. An estimation of the manufacturing cost and selling price is included.

