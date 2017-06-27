Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Unique (UPZS) Announces Christopher Street Launches 17 Unique Products into 400+ HomeGoods

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) announces their Christopher Street Product's brand launched 17 Unique Products into 400+ HomeGoods locations nationwide! HomeGoods first order consisted of 17 very Unique Christopher Street items: Apricot Jam, Seedless Red Raspberry Jam, Kickin' Vinegar BBQ Sauce, Smokey Orange BBQ Sauce, Southern BBQ Sauce, Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Vidalia Onion Honey Mustard Dressing, Vidalia Onion Golden Poppyseed Dressing, Vidalia Onion Peppercorn Dressing, Vidalia Onion Sweet & Sour Dressing, Vidalia Onion Cucumber Dill Dressing, Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Dressing, Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing, Bacon Ketchup, Sriracha Ketchup, Kosher Aged-in-Wood Dill Pickles, Bread & Butter Pickles, and Sweet Baby Beets.

HomeGoods timeline: placed the order April 18th; picked up the order May 5th; mid May, separated and delivered the order to their four nationwide distribution centers; mid June, distributed to 400+ locations as needed; June 14th, paid the Purchase Order.

UPZS previously announced, on September 15th 2016, that they signed a deal with New York City-based Christopher Street Products LLC ("CPS"). The terms of the deal stated: Unique Pizza will create and market a custom line of Unique Pizzas, containing (2016 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Dr. Reddy's) proprietary active farm harvested probiotics, under the Christopher Street label. Jose Madrid Salsa, "The Healthy Fundraiser" (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS), will create and market a line of custom hand crafted salsas. PopsyCakes, "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS), will create and market custom flavored and decorated PopsyCakes. Unique will also work with Christopher Street's management group to expand and market the existing CS products. Christopher Street currently carries a line of Bath & Shower Gels, Shampoo & Conditioners, and Hand & Body Lotions. The deal states UPZS will collect the total sales and split the net profits 50/50 with CSP after all expenses are paid.

Christopher Street celebrates the start of the Gay Rights movement, which took place on Christopher St. in New York City's Greenwich Village in the 1970s and to this day, Christopher Street serves as an international symbol of gay pride. Christopher Street is a living, breathing tribute to the Human Rights Campaign and contributor to the LGBT for equality. Our new line of quality products pledge to support the causes that are near and dear to the hearts of our community.

Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. President & CEO, James Vowler, said, "We have been working side by side with Vinny Viola (President of CS Products) for the past ten months and he has a commitment, 'second to none,' to provide gourmet products of the highest quality and to fill what he calls, 'a clear void in the LGBT community that was not being properly serviced.' Christopher Street Products appreciates the vast numbers of consumers that make up the LGBT community and we have created products that better reflect the wants, needs and lifestyle of an extremely diverse and cultured group of consumers."

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries, Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House, and PopsyCakes, and a partnership to market and distribute all Christopher Street Products.

