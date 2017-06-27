Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Strategic Business Report 2017: US$13 Billion Automotive Telematics Market Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M Connections

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in Thousand Units by the following End-Use Application Segments:
- Fleet Management
- Remote Monitoring & Control
- Security
- Electronic Payment Systems
- Automotive
- Others
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
- Neoway Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Novatel Wireless, Inc. (USA)
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada)
- SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd. (China)
- Telit Communications PLC (UK)
- u-blox (Switzerland)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- M2M: The Foundation for a Smart Connected World
- Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular M2M Communications
- Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and Private IP Connectivity Alternatives
- Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for M2M in the Industrial/ Commercial Sector
- Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector
- Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth of the Cellular M2M Market
- Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand for M2M Modules
- The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car M2M Services
- Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport Systems & Traffic Telematics
- Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In- Vehicle M2M Telematics Services
- Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based Services Sector for M2M
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication
- Cellular Machine-to-Machine Communications
- LTE-A
- Access Class Barring
- Slotted and Group-based Access
- Increasing Preambles
- Modification of RA Procedure
- Achieving Power Saving
- LTE-M
- Cellular Machine to Machine Module
- Applications
3. END-USE SECTORS
- Automotive
- Smart City
- Smart Power
- Smart Water
- Safety & Surveillance Systems
- Smart Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Supply Chain (PDS)
- Fiscal Cash Registers
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Evolution of Mobile Network Technologies
- First Generation Networks (1G)
- Second Generation Networks (2G)
- 2.5 Generation Technology (2.5G)
- Third Generation Networks (3G)
- Value Chain in 3G
- Mobile Networks that Support 3G Services
- UMTS/ WCDMA
- Important Features of WCDMA
- HSPA
- Features
- Benefits Offered
- HSDPA
- HSUPA
- HSPA+
- CDMA
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l5wdtf/cellular
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716