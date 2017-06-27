sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Strategic Business Report 2017: US$13 Billion Automotive Telematics Market Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M Connections

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in Thousand Units by the following End-Use Application Segments:


  • Fleet Management
  • Remote Monitoring & Control
  • Security
  • Electronic Payment Systems
  • Automotive
  • Others

The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
  • Neoway Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Novatel Wireless, Inc. (USA)
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada)
  • SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Telit Communications PLC (UK)
  • u-blox (Switzerland)
  • ZTE Corporation (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • M2M: The Foundation for a Smart Connected World
  • Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular M2M Communications
  • Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and Private IP Connectivity Alternatives
  • Key Market Trends & Drivers
  • Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for M2M in the Industrial/ Commercial Sector
  • Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector
  • Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth of the Cellular M2M Market
  • Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand for M2M Modules
  • The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car M2M Services
  • Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport Systems & Traffic Telematics
  • Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In- Vehicle M2M Telematics Services
  • Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based Services Sector for M2M

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication
  • Cellular Machine-to-Machine Communications
  • LTE-A
  • Access Class Barring
  • Slotted and Group-based Access
  • Increasing Preambles
  • Modification of RA Procedure
  • Achieving Power Saving
  • LTE-M
  • Cellular Machine to Machine Module
  • Applications

3. END-USE SECTORS

  • Automotive
  • Smart City
  • Smart Power
  • Smart Water
  • Safety & Surveillance Systems
  • Smart Healthcare
  • Agriculture
  • Supply Chain (PDS)
  • Fiscal Cash Registers

4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

  • Evolution of Mobile Network Technologies
  • First Generation Networks (1G)
  • Second Generation Networks (2G)
  • 2.5 Generation Technology (2.5G)
  • Third Generation Networks (3G)
  • Value Chain in 3G
  • Mobile Networks that Support 3G Services
  • UMTS/ WCDMA
  • Important Features of WCDMA
  • HSPA
  • Features
  • Benefits Offered
  • HSDPA
  • HSUPA
  • HSPA+
  • CDMA

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l5wdtf/cellular

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


