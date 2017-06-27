Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Strategic Business Report 2017: US$13 Billion Automotive Telematics Market Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M Connections

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in Thousand Units by the following End-Use Application Segments:

Fleet Management

Remote Monitoring & Control

Security

Electronic Payment Systems

Automotive

Others

The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as



Gemalto N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kyocera Corporation ( Japan )

) Neoway Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Novatel Wireless, Inc. ( USA )

) Sierra Wireless, Inc. ( Canada )

) SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Telit Communications PLC (UK)

u-blox ( Switzerland )

) ZTE Corporation ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



M2M: The Foundation for a Smart Connected World

Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular M2M Communications

Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and Private IP Connectivity Alternatives

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for M2M in the Industrial/ Commercial Sector

Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector

Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth of the Cellular M2M Market

Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand for M2M Modules

The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car M2M Services

Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport Systems & Traffic Telematics

Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In- Vehicle M2M Telematics Services

Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based Services Sector for M2M

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication

Cellular Machine-to-Machine Communications

LTE-A

Access Class Barring

Slotted and Group-based Access

Increasing Preambles

Modification of RA Procedure

Achieving Power Saving

LTE-M

Cellular Machine to Machine Module

Applications

3. END-USE SECTORS



Automotive

Smart City

Smart Power

Smart Water

Safety & Surveillance Systems

Smart Healthcare

Agriculture

Supply Chain (PDS)

Fiscal Cash Registers

4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Evolution of Mobile Network Technologies

First Generation Networks (1G)

Second Generation Networks (2G)

2.5 Generation Technology (2.5G)

Third Generation Networks (3G)

Value Chain in 3G

Mobile Networks that Support 3G Services

UMTS/ WCDMA

Important Features of WCDMA

HSPA

Features

Benefits Offered

HSDPA

HSUPA

HSPA+

CDMA

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l5wdtf/cellular

