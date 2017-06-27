TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Cura-Can Health Corp. ("Cura-Can" or the "Company"), a private, federally incorporated company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business services agreement with MCI Medical Clinics Inc. ("MCI"), one of the largest primary medical care groups in Canada with 24 clinics across Ontario and Alberta. Under the agreement Cura-Can's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Clinic Network Canada Inc. ("TCNC"), will provide, at mutually agreed MCI locations, education, educational materials, signage and staff (including nurse educators and physicians), to help MCI patients determine if they qualify and to assist them in navigating the medical cannabis process. The agreement has a term of five years and may be renewed with the mutual consent of the parties.

MCI have 200 part-time and full-time physicians working in the 24 primary care clinics, that perform over 1 million patient visits annually and have a patient population of over 2 million in the database. In addition to accessing medical cannabis, Cura-Can will be introducing its health and wellness line of Select hemp and CBD products to MCI's clients.

Also under the agreement, Cura-Can has granted a five-year option to MCI's principals to purchase an aggregate of 450,000 Class A shares of Cura-Can at an exercise price of $1.00 per share.

Michael Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Cura-Can, commented, "MCI are an ideal partner with their high standards for patient care and innovative treatment offerings. The Clinic Network and its Lift Resource Centres will bring our quality cannabis patient education and prescription fulfillment services to MCI patients and add complementary Select products to their treatment plan."

About Cura-Can:

Cura-Can is a private Canadian based business focusing on the development of unique high quality CBD medicinal products for distribution within the Canadian and approved international markets. Cura-Can is developing a unique series of distribution platforms for its SELECT house-branded CBD products through its corporately owned cannabis clinics across Canada, as well as joint ventures with various market leading medical clinic and pain management networks. Cura-Can will also be working collaboratively with licensed producers in Canada, in marketing SELECT products to the LP client population.

About MCI:

MCI THE DOCTOR'S OFFICE™ cares for patients through Family Practice and Walk-In medical care in Ontario and Alberta. MCI has over twenty clinics and we are expanding to further our mission to be the "First Choice for Healthcare".

Arguably the most experienced Family Practice management group in Canada, MCI is celebrating 30 years in 2017! We offer multi-service locations including Walk In, Family Doctors, Medical Specialists, Physio Therapy, Occupational Health and convenient onsite labs. In addition, we have affiliated partners to provide head to toe care, as part of your overall healthcare plan.

We look forward to our clinics being an integral part of every neighbourhood and to provide Canadians with quality care and health services where we are located. Visit our website to learn more and to check live wait times: www.mcithedoctorsoffice.com.

The Company continues to be in the early stages of evaluating potential opportunities only, and has not entered into any preliminary or definitive form of agreement that would result in the Company entering into the hemp/cannabinoid industry as a licensed producer, nor can there be any assurance that such an agreement will be reached in the future. The Company clarifies and confirms that it is not a licensed producer and has no present intention of filing an application with Health Canada to become a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). Any transaction resulting in the Company's entry in the hemp/cannabinoid industry will require various approvals, including that of the Company's board of directors, shareholders and any relevant stock exchange, and none of these approvals have been sought at present. The licensing requirements of Health Canada under the ACMPR are stringent and must be complied with before any license is granted by Health Canada under the ACMPR pursuant to which the Company could produce and sell products permitted by the ACMPR, which requirements include the construction of facilities meeting specified ACMPR criteria and the Company successfully passing a site inspection by Health Canada of such facilities. These requirements can be found on Health Canada's website at www.hc-sc.gc.ca/dhp-mps/marihuana/index-eng.php.

