Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal vacuum interrupters marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global vacuum interrupters market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the applications (contractors, circuit breakers, and reclosers), end-users (industrial, oil and gas, mining, and transportation), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global vacuum interrupters market is projected to grow to USD 2,170 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period. Vacuum interrupters are essential components in all data centers. Therefore, the robust growth of data center construction to cater to cloud computing and big data analytics requirements is expected to drive the vacuum interrupters market growth," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global vacuum interrupters market is characterized by the presence of large and established vendors, intensifying the competition in the market. The vacuum interrupters market is expected to witness growth in the future due to the commercialization of various new technologies, which employ vacuum interrupters, such as the retrofit or new installations in the T&D segment in the smart grid market. In addition, increased government support and investments in the power market are expected to provide the necessary impetus during the forecast period and drive competition in the market over the next few years.

Top five vendors in the global vacuum interrupters market

ABB

ABB is involved in the development of power systems and offers a wide range of intelligent electronic hardware and software solutions. It offers technologies and services for smart distribution networks including smart meters, electric vehicle charging equipment, building automation, low-voltage solar inverters, high-efficiency distribution transformers, grid automation, renewable integration, and energy storage solutions.

Eaton

Eaton is one of the major vendors in the global vacuum interrupters market, which offers custom vacuum interrupters to customers. The company's vacuum interrupters are as per the standards such as GB/DL in APAC, IEC in EMEA, and IEEE in the Americas.

Meidensha

Meidensha offers products such as vacuum capacitors, textile machinery, elevators, as well as electric and industrial vehicles. Its range of product offerings includes 145-kV gas-insulated switchgear using vacuum interrupters, vacuum capacitors, and vacuum circuit breakers.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a France-based company that provides integrated energy management solutions for energy and infrastructure customers, building and residential customers, as well as data center and networks globally. Some major operations of the company include infrastructure, industry, IT, and buildings.

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy provides a complete range of smart grid and automation products, solution and services for protection, automation, planning, control, monitoring, and diagnostics of the grid infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes integrated IT/OT solutions, smart grid software solutions, distribution grid appliances, smart communications, control center solutions, substation automation, and network protection.

