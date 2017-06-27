BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) - Before you watch the fireworks this July 4 th , see the sparks fly at Medieval Times in Buena Park, California. Discount tickets, and a special early performance at 4 p.m., make it possible to do both. Adult tickets are just $37.95*. Child tickets are $27.95*. That's a savings of up to $24 per person.

Experience Medieval Times' fabled two-hour live tournament show and feast on a four-course meal. This offer is valid only at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California.

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

*Must mention or enter code JULY417 at time of purchase. May not be combined with any other offer or group rate. Tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Upgrades are additional. Not valid on prior purchases. Valid at the Buena Park, California, castle only for the one show on 7/4/2017.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination. In 2017, Medieval Times received its seventh Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

Contacts



David Manuel

Medieval Times Marketing & Sales Manager

(714) 523-1100 ext. 2203

David.Manuel@medievaltimes.com



or



Dennis John Gaschen

714-633-6434

dgaschen@fullerton.edu