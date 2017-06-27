EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY), a North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids, is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held on June 14, 2017.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of the directors are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director For % For Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Don Caron 8,265,511 79.59 2,119,699 20.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eric Sauze 10,157,210 97.80 228,000 2.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brian Campbell 10,149,710 97.73 235,500 2.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Albert Sharp 10,157,210 97.80 228,000 2.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 28 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Bri-Chem Corp.

Jason Theiss

CFO

(780) 962-9490 x237

jtheiss@brichem.com



