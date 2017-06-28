EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Today, ICE District and the City of Edmonton hosted a public consultation for ICE Phase 2, a proposed development north of Rogers Place. In adherence with the City's Public Involvement Policy, an open house was held to garner the input of the community and collect diverse opinions to have a wide spectrum of information available to developers and City Council for when an application is submitted.

ICE Phase 2 is a prospective mixed-use commercial and residential development to reside between 105th and 106th Avenue, and 101st and 104th Street, complementing the current ICE District and leveraging pre-existing amenities in the area. The open house featured renderings, principles and preliminary conceptual ideas to create a livable environment and accommodate higher density and transit oriented development.

"The prospect of developing ICE Phase 2 is very exciting for us. Our comprehensive vision for this project will continue to revitalize Central McDougall and downtown Edmonton and enhance the Public Realm," said Glen Scott, Senior Vice President, Katz Group Real Estate. "We will continue to work with the community to gather input, which will help guide future developments and initiatives to benefit residents of Edmonton and visitors alike."

Today was the first of three public open houses, giving Edmontonians the opportunity to learn more about the proposed development and allow residents to provide feedback as ICE Phase 2 finalizes its plan amendment and rezoning application for submission to the City of Edmonton.

"We are very proud of Phase 1 of ICE District and what will become an iconic area in Edmonton in such a short time," added Scott. "We believe in continued investment in the city of Edmonton and anticipate similar success for ICE Phase 2."

After soliciting feedback from the community, ICE District will be submitting an official application to the City of Edmonton with an expected decision in the first quarter of 2018.

For more information and updates on ICE District, visit www.icedistrict.com.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

