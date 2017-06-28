

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Inc. has announced the launch of a corporate venture fund to explore emerging technology markets, with an initial investment of $100 million.



Trend Micro will use this venture fund to 'nurture a portfolio of startups that are incubating ideas and living at the epicenter of hyper growth markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT).'



Eva Chen, founder and chief executive officer for Trend Micro noted, 'Trend Micro's vision has always been to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. The explosion of devices is transforming how the world works, thinks and acts. It is clear that the ecosystem is still evolving and there is work to do to ensure organizations and individuals can operate and live safely in this new reality.'



