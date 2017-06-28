SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced the appointment of Andy Lai as its new Vice President of Sales of Greater China and South Asia Pacific, and Country Manager for China. A sales veteran with more than 25 years in the semiconductor industry, Mr. Lai's experience covers a wide range of products and markets, including cloud & networking, automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial.

"Mr. Lai has established himself as one of the leading sales executives in the Greater China market, and he is a welcome addition to our sales leadership team," said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing at IDT. "Mr. Lai will help extend our leadership position in telecom infrastructure, cloud, networking communication, and mobile wireless power in this region; and will also lead our expansion into the fast-growing automotive and industrial market segments."

"IDT has built a strong brand reputation through its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and I look forward to working with my new team to expand it," said Mr. Lai. "IDT is well-positioned in key growth markets, and I'm confident the Greater China and South Asia Pacific market will be receptive to our advanced solutions and the design challenges they are able to help solve."

Prior to joining IDT, Mr. Lai served in a variety of leadership roles across multiple companies, including Analog Devices, National Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Fairchild Semiconductor, and others. Mr Lai has been managing the Greater China & South Asia Pacific regions in multiple companies for the last 7 years.

Mr. Lai holds an EMBA from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from North China Electric Power University.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contacts:

IDT Press Contact:

Daniel Aitken

Sr. Director Corporate

Marketing and Communications

(408) 574-6480

daniel.aitken@idt.com



