CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 27, 2017, the proposed name change of the Company to Zedcor Energy Inc. was approved.

This name change aligns the branding of the parent company, Zedcor Energy Inc., with its operating subsidiary Zedcor Energy Services Corp., which has an excellent reputation for quality rental assets and customer service. The recent restructuring efforts by management have culminated in a parent and single subsidiary company providing rental services into the energy industry requiring a single name and brand.

In conjunction with the name change, the Company has changed its TSX Venture trading symbol from CFL to ZDC. The Company expects trading under this symbol to begin on or about June 30, 2017.

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

Contacts:

Ken Olson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-5434

kolson@cercorp.ca



