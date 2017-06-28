Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQB: LDSYF) and (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of a total of 2,019,540 units (the "Units") at a price of Cdn$0.50 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of Cdn$1,009,770. Due to strong investor demand, the Financing was oversubscribed.

Each Unit sold in the Financing consisted of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period ending one year from the date of issuance. The Company may accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants if the daily volume weighted average share price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange as the Company's common shares are then trading on) is equal to or greater than Cdn$1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the Financing, the Company has agreed to pay cash commissions of Cdn$26,775 and to issue 53,550 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Unit at the Issue Price for a period of 12 months from closing of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring on October 28, 2017 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its foray into being directly involved in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com

1-866-347-5058

And

Skanderbeg Capital Advisors

604-687-7130

mario@skanderbegcapital.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. The Company does not have a history of earning revenues from the sale of products or the growing of cannabis products, and there is no assurance of future revenues. In addition, there is significant regulatory uncertainty with respect to the production and sale of medicinal and recreational marijuana in the United States of America. In particular, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. In addition, although the State of California has adopted laws permitting the commercial cultivation, extraction and manufacturing of medicinal marijuana, final regulations with respect to the implementation of these laws have yet to be adopted. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.