Vivante CC8000 series scalable IP adds programmable computing to Surveillance, Network Processor, Automotive Devices

VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon), a Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announces Vivante CC8000, a dedicated IP series based on highly parallel, scalable MESH (Memory Efficient Shader) processor architecture with the highest GFLOPs per square millimeter silicon for embedded applications like scientific computing, cryptography, advanced signal processing, machine vision, natural language processing and more.

Over the past two years, Vivante has been collaborating with lead partners on efficient, scalable, MESH based programmable computing IP core for embedded devices in multiple industry segments. CC8000 series IPs are specialized IP solutions that deliver compute performance using less energy and much smaller die area.

As a member of the Vivante CC8000 series, the CC8400 compute engine is centered around a proprietary MESH architecture that delivers energy-efficient high-performance compute capabilities. A single CC8400 is comprised of 256 MESH cores, each core has a 32-bit single-precision compute unit which delivers 576 GFLOPS of compute performance at clock rate of 1GHz. A CC8400-Quad has four CC8400 compute engines operating as a single IP unit delivering more than two TFLOPS of compute performance. At the heart of the Vivante CC8400 compute engine is what sets it apart from other solutions intrinsic support for complex math instructions and double precision operation.

"With the rapid expansion of applications that require high-performance programmable compute, the demand for energy-efficient scalable compute cores is going to take center stage in computing," said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division, "Products like the Vivante CC8000 series will enable many semiconductor products to participate in the 'intelligent' device movement in the coming years."

The CC8000 series is OpenCL 1.2 FP and OpenVX compliant and implements all aspects of OpenCL including transcendental functions natively in hardware. CC8000 also provides OpenCV for Vision applications. The Vivante CC8000 software solution is operating system agnostic and can be ported to virtually any required software platform.

The CC8000 series is currently in production and available as an IP license.

