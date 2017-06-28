Argus Cyber Security Named Top 25 Technology Company to Watch by The Wall Street Journal

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Argus Cyber Security, the world's largest independent automotive cyber security company, today announced that The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) included the company on its list of the Top 25 Technology Companies to Watch.

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list of emerging tech leaders," said Ofer Ben-Noon, Argus Co-Founder and CEO. "As vehicles become increasingly connected, they also become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Our team of automotive and cyber experts work tirelessly to ensure that both current and futureconnected and autonomous vehicles are protected from the earliest stages of development and throughout their lifespan. In today's cyber landscape where threats evolve and become more sophisticated at a rapid pace, providing security to vehicles is a formidable challenge, but one that we are willing and able to meet on a daily basis."

Argus supplies car manufacturers (OEMs), their Tier 1 suppliers, fleet operators, and aftermarket connectivity providers with multi-layered, end-to-end solutions and services that protect connected cars and commercial vehicles from cyber-attacks. Argus secures infotainment and telematics units, in-vehicle networks, individual ECUs and aftermarket devices, and provides situational awareness of a vehicle fleet's cyber health and the means to protect each vehicle throughout its lifespan. Tested by OEMs, Tier 1s and independent third-parties, Argus' technology has the highest detection rate in the industry, with a false positive rate of zero.

The list identifies 25emerging companies across dynamic sectors of technology, including: consumer hardware, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial technology, business services, e-commerce, education and social media. Companies included in the list are less than 6 years old and have a valuation estimated between $50 million and $500 million.

In the past year alone, Argus has received multiple industry awards and distinctions for its continued and proven leadership in innovation, some of which are listed below:

Fast Company's 2017 Most Innovative Companies

Red Herring 2017 Top 100 Europe Award

Business Insider's 2017 25 Coolest Tech Companies in Israel

LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA's 2016 Top Three Startups

LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA's 2016 Top Ten Startups

Wired Magazine's 2016 100 Hottest European Startups

About Argus:

Argus is the world's largest, independent automotive cyber security company. Argus' comprehensive and proven solution suites protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. With decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry, Argus offers innovative security methods and proven computer networking know-how with a deep understanding of automotive best practices. Customers include car manufacturers, their Tier 1 suppliers, fleet operators and aftermarket connectivity providers. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Tokyo. Visit argus-sec.com to learn more.

