

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) disclosedin a regulatory filing that it amended Retirement Plan and Excess Coordinating Benefit Plan to cease accruals of additional benefits for future service and compensation for non-union participants effective January 1, 2023.



Concurrently, the Company also amended the UPS 401(k) Savings Plan effective January 1, 2023, to make previously ineligible non-union U.S. employees eligible for UPS Retirement Contributions, which range from 5% to 8% of eligible compensation based on the employee's length of employment.



Additionally, the amendment provides for transition contributions to certain participants starting January 1, 2023. If applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, would limit any of the contributions to the 401(k) Plan, such contributions will be made to the UPS Restoration Savings Plan.



Non-union retirees already collecting benefits and former employees with a vested benefit will not be affected by the foregoing amendments. Affected employees will keep the benefits earned in the defined benefit plan through January 1, 2023.



The company said it will reflect the impact of the remeasurement of the assets and liabilities of the amended plans and the curtailments as of June 30, 2017. Impacts to the financial statements will be communicated when the company reports second quarter results on July 27, 2017.



