Expansion of Partnership with China is the Most Important Development Vector of the Russian Timber Industry

On June 26th - 28th Shanghai, China is hosting SYLVA WOOD 2017 - the international exhibition, a landmark event for the global timber processing industry. The timber industry complex of Russia was represented by a group stand "Russian Timber Industry". Ten leading companies of the industry were able to demonstrate their products to foreign partners and potential investors.

"China is our reliable trading partner. In recent years the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation has shown positive dynamics. So the volume of trade turnover has increased with the output of the timber industry complex. We count on the expanding of mutually beneficial partnership," said Viktor Yevtukhov, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Recently, export supplies of Russian products of added-value wood processing to China have increased: the volume of plywood supplies almost doubled, and the supply of chipboards began.

A number of large projects involving Chinese companies are being implemented in the Russian Federation: a pulp mill is being built in the Zabaikalye Territory, sawmills and pellets' projects are being implemented in the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Irkutsk Region, and the Khabarovsk Territory.

"Russia is a reliable partner, providing state guarantees for investments. Today, investors receive long-term lease of forest plots on preferential terms. The state subsidizes the creation of new manufactures," - said Viktor Yevtukhov.

Prospects for further growth for forestry enterprises are predetermined by the high demand for wooden housing in many countries of the world, as well as increasing demand of paper products and pulp. The exchange rate and governmental support allow us to maintain low prices for the products of the Russian timber industry with a high quality and make them competitive.

Having participated in SYLVA WOOD 2017, Russian companies gained the opportunity to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese partners. Participants of the Russian stand of the timber industry complex at the SYLVA WOOD 2017 exhibition were companies representing such types of woodworking as LVL lumber production and OSB boards, plywood, finishing wall and flooring materials, furniture components and other products of added-value wood processing.

