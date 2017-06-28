CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX: EGL) announced that, at today's annual general meeting, the shareholders re-elected Eagle's directors. The vote results by director are presented below.

"I would like to thank shareholders for their support and patience during the proxy contest," said David Fitzpatrick, Eagle's Chairman. "Eagle's Board and management do not take lightly the trust placed in them by Eagle's shareholders. We remain focused on Eagle's operations and plans, are committed to reducing costs, and will continue to act in the best interests of Eagle and all its shareholders."

The voting results at the meeting for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes Votes For Withheld Richard Clark 11,838,473 365,122 David Fitzpatrick 11,861,773 341,822 Bruce Gibson 11,680,933 522,662 Warren Steckley 11,839,281 364,314

Full voting results will be available shortly under Eagle's profile at www.sedar.com.

Laurel Hill Advisory Group acted as Eagle's proxy solicitor and Bennett Jones LLP acted as Eagle's legal counsel in connection with the proxy contest.

About Eagle Energy Inc.

Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at www.EagleEnergy.com or under Eagle's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Eagle Energy Inc.

Richard W. Clark

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1575

rclark@EagleEnergy.com



Kelly Tomyn

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-1574

ktomyn@EagleEnergy.com



