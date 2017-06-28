

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said that its board approved a share buyback program of up to 20 billion Swiss francs, to be completed by the end of June 2020. Should any sizeable acquisitions take place during this period, the share buyback program will be adapted accordingly.



The buyback program is scheduled to start on 4 July 2017. The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions but is likely to be backloaded in 2019 and 2020 to allow the pursuit of value-creating acquisition opportunities, the company said.



Based on current projections, the company expects a net debt to EBITDA ratio of circa 1.5 in 2020.



The company's recent announcement that it would explore strategic options for its US confectionery business is consistent with this overall approach. The company will continue to adjust its portfolio in line with its strategy and growth objectives, Nestlé said.



The company noted that it will also continue to assess opportunities for margin improvement through targeted efficiency programs that do not undermine the company's performance in attractive long-term growth categories.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX