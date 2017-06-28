

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had added almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,190-point plateau, although it is expected to turn lower on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to discouraging economic and political news. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following a mixed performance from the property stocks and weakness from the financials.



For the day, the index gained 5.75 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,191.20 after trading between 3,172.46 and 3,193.46. The Shenzhen Composite added 0.01 percent to end at 1,898.54.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.39 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke plummeted 3.55 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.00 percent and PetroChina dipped 0.39 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ underperforming the rest.



The Dow shed 98.89 points or 0.5 percent to 21,310.66, while the NASDAQ lost 100.53 points or 1.6 percent to 6,146.62 and the S&P slid 19.69 points or 0.8 percent to 2,419.38.



The weakness came after the International Monetary Fund lowered its outlook for U.S. economic growth due to uncertainty about President Donald Trump's ability to accomplish his goals.



Negative sentiment was also generated by news that Senate Republicans have delayed a vote on their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare until after the July 4th recess.



In economic news, the Conference Board saw an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in June.



Crude oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session Tuesday, moving further from a yearly low set last week. August WTI oil climbed 86 cents or 2 percent to $44.24/bbl.



