Here's how Facebook is saying "Thank You" to a community of 2 billion people.

MENLO PARK, California, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, there are now two billion people connecting and building communities on Facebook each month. It's a milestone that wouldn't have happened without the millions of people and communities who make meaningful contributions every day.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8129251-facebook-2-billion-people-connecting-building-communities/

They say love makes the world go round. Every day across the planet, more than 175 million people share "love" on Facebook, over 800 million people "like" something on Facebook, and over 750 million new friendships are made on Facebook. What's more, over 1 billion people use Groups every month to build communities and connect around shared interests.

To show appreciation for all that peopledo tosupport one another on the platform, Facebook will be celebrating you, the global community, with personalized experiences in the coming days, including:

A "Good Adds Up" video: Starting today, you may see in your News Feed a personal video to celebrate bringing the world closer together. You can also access it by clicking "Watch Yours" on a friend's video that they've shared, or by visiting www.facebook.com/goodaddsup. Here's how it works:

If you visit the site before your video is ready, you will see a "coming soon" message. You may also have the option to request your video so that it will be ready sooner.

Facebook will also let you know if you don't have enough Facebook content to generate a video.

After watching your video, you can share or edit it to customize the posts and photos that are included. If you choose to customize your video, Facebook will produce a new video for you and post it to your timeline when it's ready.

A "thank you" for the good you do: After you react to a friend's post with love, wish someone happy birthday, or create a group, you will see a message in your News Feed thanking you.

A hub for community stories: Facebook is also featuring fun facts about how people are contributing to the community at www.facebook.com/goodaddsup.

And, if you live in the US, you will be able to see inspiring stories of people connecting with one another, contributing to their local communities and helping make the world a better place, like the Moms of Beverly.

While you may be just one human on this planet, Facebook just made it a little bit it easier for you to connect, regardless of where you live, or what language you speak.

Contact:Lisa Stratton |lstratton@fb.com