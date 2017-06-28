SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- To help leaders succeed against today's constant disruptive change, Tom Rose, Ph.D. and a psychologist with over 25 years' experience in leadership development with global organisations, has launched a new evidence-based book, Managing at the Leading Edge: Navigating and Piloting Business Strategy at Critical Moments (McGraw-Hill, May 2017, S$46.97).

Technology, globalisation and demographic shifts provide new potential for personal and business success. Yet, research compiled by global leadership development organisation, AchieveForum shows that just 30% of attempts to implement change succeed, amid the turbulence encountered both outside and within organisations. It's clear leaders need new ways of thinking and doing to turn potential into performance.

In 'Managing at the Leading Edge' Tom provides a new roadmap for leadership success in today's dynamic business environment. Tom, who is Global Head of Innovation and Client Solutions at AchieveForum, has worked with global businesses including Biogen, Sanofi and Sealed Air.

Highlighting lessons for business leaders from navigation and piloting practices used in high performing sailing, Tom compares our contemporary "white water" business environment to the sea. He explains how achieving goals requires choosing a destination amidst uncertainty, how to adjust to continually shifting conditions and convert the push and pull of environmental forces into momentum, and ways to use different skills at different times to negotiate hazards and achieve success.

'Managing at the Leading Edge' provides a framework of leadership supported by real life insights about personal and organisational high performance. Systematic comparisons of high performing leaders and organisations with leaders and organisations that have not yet achieved this distinction, illustrate how the principles of navigation and piloting apply. Tom's research includes surveys of over 1,000 senior and mid-level leaders, the results of over 100 interviews and his extensive consultation experience with a host of leaders and organisations.

Through case studies, discussion of relevant research, practical tools and templates, 'Managing at the Leading Edge' will help leaders to learn:

The critical tasks for leaders, navigating and piloting that lead to successful business change





Leadership skills through which the critical tasks of navigating and piloting are successfully executed including accountability, influence, problem solving agility and engagement





Strategies and tactics for managing points along a strategic initiative's leading edge through which resistance to change is converted into momentum and progress





The critical hand-offs between the navigating and piloting functions and how these functions drive change at the leading edge as synchronised systems of high performance leadership





Leadership practices that create organisational high performance





Armed with these high performance leadership capabilities, leaders will be able to recognise and act on opportunities for greater leadership impact and achieve the results that matter for them, their colleagues and their organisation.

About Tom Rose - Global Head of Innovation and Client Solutions at AchieveForum

Tom Rose, Ph.D., is a psychologist with some 25 years' experience playing internal leadership and external consultant roles in the consumer products, financial services, and pharmaceuticals industries. He has led human resource as well as talent management, talent planning, compensation, and metrics functions at Sun Life Financial and Reebok. Tom also served as chief human resources officer and vice president of Human Capital Development at Syracuse University.

He has also been on the faculty of high potential programs at such global organisations as Biogen, Sanofi and Sealed Air. Tom has functioned as Human Resources Business Partner, led human resource development, compensation and talent planning & analytics functions and managed corporate universities at Reebok and Sun Life Financial. Tom also led Sun Life Financial's engagement process that linked engagement with employee clarity on the planks of the company's strategy and was awarded the Sun Life CEO award for his work on the firm's competency-based global succession management system. He also facilitated strategic planning and organisational change programs for the Individual Life and Annuities businesses.

As a designer and facilitator of sales and leadership development programs at Situation Management Systems (SMS), Tom provided management and leadership development help to such organisations as Pfizer, Wyeth Ayerst, Smithkline Beecham, and Proctor & Gamble. He also managed SMS' open enrolment business and oversaw its consulting network.

Tom earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees from DePaul University. He has also completed pre-doctoral internships in clinical psychology at Hines-Loyola Medical Center and in industrial-organisational psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a trained executive coach and is certified in Hogan assessments, Watson- Glaser, the DiSC, 16PF, California Psychological Inventory, the Lominger 360 and other tools.

Tom has published on the topics of influence, 360 surveys and succession planning, accountability, productivity and influence strategy. He was a client advisor on AchieveForum's Strategic Speed book.

About AchieveForum

AchieveForum is a recognised global leader in linking learning to strategic business objectives. Its leadership development solutions help organisations effectively execute their business strategies by focusing on their most important asset: their people. It provides clients with practical and research-based advice and tailored programs that mobilise employees, accelerate business-initiative implementation, and improve agility. Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on LinkedIn

