NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has provided a facial recognition system to Seoul Sky, an observatory in Lotte World Tower, a 123-floor, 555-meter (1,823 ft.) high skyscraper located in Seoul, South Korea.The system is used to monitor admittance to Seoul Sky, the world's third highest observatory, at a height of 500 meters. By utilizing NeoFace Watch, NEC's real-time facial recognition software featuring the world's highest recognition precision, the system detects people who are on pre-determined watch lists using footage from a camera installed at the entrance to the observatory. This contributes to keeping visitors safe and guarding the building efficiently. In the future, the detection of VIPs is also scheduled for the purpose of improving service quality."NEC has been engaged in the development of facial recognition technology for approximately 30 years. This technology has already been introduced into more than 100 systems in 40 countries. We aim to continue proposing innovative new solutions using facial recognition, both in South Korea and around the world. This contribution to achieving a safe, secure society will enable NEC to achieve global expansion while helping to ensure a more secure tomorrow," said Sukhwan Yoon, President, NEC Corporation of Korea.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.