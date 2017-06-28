

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, with investors tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and comments from European Central Bank Mario Draghi that the central bank could pare back stimulus this year.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 31.43 points or 0.16 percent to 20,193.66, off a low of 20,144.88 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is declining almost 3 percent, Toshiba is lower by more than 2 percent and Sony is losing almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Resona Holdings are rising more than 3 percent each, while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal are higher by 3 percent.



On the flip side, NSK, Konami Holdings and Tokyo Electron are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday following news that the International Monetary Fund lowered its outlook for U.S. economic growth. Negative sentiment was also generated by news that Senate Republicans have delayed a vote on their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare until after the July 4th recess.



The Dow fell 98.89 points or 0.5 percent to 21,310.66, the Nasdaq tumbled 100.53 points or 1.6 percent to 6,146.62 and the S&P 500 slid 19.69 points or 0.8 percent to 2,419.38.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures gained on Tuesday, moving further from a yearly low set last week. August WTI oil rose $0.86 or 2 percent to settle at $44.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



