

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Australia, are in negative territory on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after Senate Republicans delayed vote on a bill to replace Obamacare. Investors also digested European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments that the central bank could trim its stimulus this year.



The Australian market is edging higher after a weak start following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street. Miners and oil stocks are among the leading gainers following a rebound in commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 2.00 points or 0.04 percent to 5,716.20, after touching a low of 5,702.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 3.40 points or 0.06 percent to 5,755.90.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 4 percent as iron ore prices continued to rise.



Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent, Santos is rising more than 1 percent and Oil Search is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent. Newcrest Mining has restarted operations in one section of its Cadia East mine in NSW after authorities lifted a prohibition notice.



Meanwhile, the big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are lower in a range of 0.2 to 0.6 percent.



Nine Entertainment Co. said it will save about A$33 million and Southern Cross Austereo said it expects to save A$11.8 million after the federal government regulated a cut in broadcasting license fees. Shares of Nine Entertainment are gaining more than 4 percent, while those of Southern Cross Media are higher by more than 5 percent.



Sirtex Medical said it will incur a A$90 million writedown on the value of its clinical and R&D assets and cut its workforce by 15 percent as part of a restructuring. The liver cancer treatment developer's shares are higher by more than 8 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7582, down from US$0.7602 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, with investors tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and comments from ECB President Mario Draghi that the central bank could pare back stimulus this year.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 31.43 points or 0.16 percent to 20,193.66, off a low of 20,144.88 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is declining almost 3 percent, Toshiba is lower by more than 2 percent and Sony is losing almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Resona Holdings are rising more than 3 percent each, while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal are higher by 3 percent each.



On the flip side, NSK, Konami Holdings and Tokyo Electron are all down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand are all in negative territory. The Indonesian market remains closed for the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday following news that the International Monetary Fund lowered its outlook for U.S. economic growth. Negative sentiment was also generated by news that Senate Republicans have delayed a vote on their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare until after the July 4th recess.



The Dow fell 98.89 points or 0.5 percent to 21,310.66, the Nasdaq tumbled 100.53 points or 1.6 percent to 6,146.62 and the S&P 500 slid 19.69 points or 0.8 percent to 2,419.38.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures gained on Tuesday, moving further from a yearly low set last week. August WTI oil rose $0.86 or 2 percent to settle at $44.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



