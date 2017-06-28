"Guangzhou Night" Emerges Again at the Summer Davos to Display the Charm of the City of Flowers

GUANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Basedon the inclusive growth achieved in the fourth industrial revolution, the 11th Summer Davos Forum opens today in Dalian. In such an "unofficial international economic highest-ranking talk", the southern city of Guangzhou, as one of the major beneficiaries of China's opening policy, will again send a strong delegation including a number of executives from Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., Yuexiu Group, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation and other leading enterprises to attend this meeting and discuss together much talked about topics such as technical innovation, artificial intelligence, etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528264/Ehang_184_Low_Altitude_Drone.jpg

Meanwhile, The Guangzhou city government will, during the forum (on the evening of the 28th), hold the Guangzhou Night city promotion activity event to add a tinge of Guangzhouto the 11th Summer Davos Forum, a thoughts feast, which plays a leading role in global economic growth. Furthermore, cultural experience, artworks, foods unique to Lingnan and Guangzhou-specific intelligent robots, novel VR experience and other activities all demonstrate the charm of this modern city - the City of Flowers - open, all-embracingand creative.

Over the past recent 30 years, Guangzhou remains the 3rd largest city after Beijing and Shanghai.Recently,Guangzhou was just listed globally among the world's 49 first-tier cities, ranking below Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei.

Presently, Guangzhou, through its IAB plans of information technology, artificial intelligence, bio-pharmaceutical strategy, and emergent industries, is working to further upgrade the city's absorption, creativity, and competitiveness.

It is indicated that the recent three years has seen a total technical investment of RMB 26 billion and a vigorous promotion of rapid increase of hi-tech enterprises. In 2016, Guangzhou had 2,823 more high-tech enterprises with up to 8.6 million square meters of technically incubated areas, some of which are among the most influential.

At the entrance of this forum, Ehang 184, the first low altitude drone across the world from Guangzhou has attracted much attention from executives of various industries, an epitome of Guangzhou's progress in its advanced manufacturing industry and its strategic emerging industries.

Its favorable environment for innovation has drawn attention of international giants including Cisco, Microsoft, Google, and LG, gathering in Guangzhou to gear up thelocal development of IT, intelligence and artificial intelligence and bio-pharmaceutical fields.

Strong economic strength is just part of this international first-tier city, also known as a time-honored "city of flowers". Brimming with a sea of flowers all year around, Guangzhou has witnessed an international transportation hub taking shape. Over 1, 000 airplanes take flights and more than 4,000 tons of commodities are delivered at TheBaiyun Airport Guangzhou port, the sixth largest one across the world, which has had 86 international lines put into service and developed trade ties with over 400 ports from over 100 countries and regions. Furthermore, high-speed trains from Guangzhou can arrive in all major cities in China within one day, with The China Railway Express to Europe and South Asian countries seeing a growing rise.

In fact, Guangzhou is showing off its charm to the world through all kinds of international high-ranking platforms, such as the global Fortune Forum at the end of 2017, the World Route 2018 and the World Ports Conference in 2019. These high-end international conferences continuously contribute to raise Guangzhou's publicity in the international community. At the same time, Guangzhou also serves as a world window open to cooperation with China.

So, are you still hesitating? Please come over toThe Guangzhou Night on the evening of the 28th, and enjoy the distinctive charm of the City of Flowers.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=292048