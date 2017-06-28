HNA Group Announces New Charitable Initiatives Totaling More Than $35 Million

Celebrates Commitment to Philanthropy at Annual Charity Night Dinner and Releases 2016 Social Responsibility Report

PARIS, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, on Monday announced more than $35 million in new charitable commitments to programs around the world supporting health care, education, and disaster relief.

The new commitments were spotlighted at HNA Group's annual Charity Night, held this year at the Petit Palais in Paris, France on Monday, June 26. The event, co-hosted by the Cihang Foundation, also marked the release of HNA Group's 2016 Social Responsibility Report and marked the start of HNA Paris International Week, a week-long series of events hosted by HNA Group to celebrate its global platform.

Since its founding, HNA Group has made approximately $1.5 billion in charitable contributions across a range of initiatives aimed at supporting communities and empowering individuals with the tools and skills necessary to experience all the goodness life offers.

Chen Feng, Chairman of the HNA Group Board of Directors, said, "HNA Group is built on a commitment to giving back and to helping people around the world live better lives. This week, we are celebrating HNA Group's global achievements and successes, but we have never lost sight of the responsibility we have as global citizens. I am personally very proud of what HNA Group has achieved over the past 24 years to enrich people's lives and to make the world a better place, and am pleased to continue that momentum tonight."

New Charitable Commitments

HNA Group unveiled the following new programs at its HNA Charity Night:

Launches Africa Brightness Action Program: Over the past 13 years,HNA Group's Brightness Action campaign has provided free eyesight recovery operations to more than 6,500 patients worldwide. At HNA Charity Night, HNA Group announced it would be partnering with Orbis International, an international nonprofit that fights blindness around the world, to extend that program into Africa. HNA Group plans to invest approximately $750,000 over five years to fund recovery operations, train local doctors, and improve ophthalmology in Africa . The program is expected to help improve the eyesight of 5,000 cataract patients.

Publication of 2016 Social Responsibility Report

HNA Group also announced the publication of its 2016 Social Responsibility Report, in Chinese and English. The report outlines HNA Group's active participation in public welfare programs in health care, poverty alleviation, environmental protection, and other initiatives, and its commitment to contributing to the achievement of the United Nation's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. HNA Group has called on the public to reduce carbon emission levels through GRAIN (Green Aviation Initiatives and Networks) and has launched projects to help disadvantaged communities and improve living conditions, health care, and education through a range of global programs, including Brightness Action, Goodness Wells, HNA Sending Love back Home, Nutritious Meals in Schools in Ghana, Change for Good, and others. The full report is available for download at http://www.hnagroup.com/index.php/CSR/subpage/duty_report.

Fostering Cultural Exchanges

The program at HNA Charity Night celebrated HNA Group's commitment to encouraging cultural exchanges between East and West. The event featured the renowned children's chorus, Les Choristes, as well as a selection of Peking opera highlights performed by the former players of "Mei Lanfang Classics" from the Zheng Yici Peking Opera Theatre.

