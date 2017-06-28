OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Giyani Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's regional surface mapping and sampling program, currently underway in the Kanye Basin, Botswana has confirmed multiple manganese occurrences. Many of these occurrences are located within favorable geological horizons, similar to that at the historic Kgwakgwe Hill manganese deposit where the Company has recently reported greater than 60% MnO (refer to the June 13th news release).

The Company's geologists have reported multiple occurrences of visible manganese in an area that extends around 70 KM to the north east and 50KM to the east of Kgwakgwe Hill reaching the border with South Africa and within a short distance from Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. This proximity to major infrastructure gives our project yet another significant logistical advantage. It is worth noting that our geological team has discovered several old, small scale, manganese mines during this phase of sampling. These historical mines were undocumented and unreported in existing government records of the area.

Wajd Boubou states, "These visible manganese showings dramatically expand our reach and increase our potential of finding economic manganese deposits within our extensive land package in Botswana. The management team is very optimistic that this new development brings Giyani closer to our target of becoming the world's leading new manganese opportunity. Our initial assessment proved to be plausible that the Transvaal manganese deposits extend northward from South Africa into Botswana directly on our land."

Our geological team has collected 80 representative samples from the area, split them in half, stored one half at the Company's storage facility in Botswana and shipped the other half to South Africa for chemical lab analysis. Results from this batch of samples will be published once available.

Giyani is in the final stages of closing the acquisition of 88% interest in eight prospecting licences on Kgwakgwe Hill (The K. Hill Project) covering an area of 6,827 square kilometers (682,730 HA). Giyani also owns 100% interest in additional five prospecting licences south of Kgwakgwe Hill (The K.Hill-South Project) covering an area of 1,308 square kilometers (130,800 HA).

