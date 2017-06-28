

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian currencies on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-year low of 1.1355 against the euro and a 4-month low of 1.3138 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1338 and 1.3198, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the greenback dropped to 0.7285 from an early 5-day high of 0.7259.



Against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.2821, 112.03 and 0.9594 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2812, 112.34 and 0.9604, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 0.7617 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7581.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.73 against the kiwi, 1.31 against the pound, 108.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc and 0.77 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX