VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 --Liberty One Lithium Corp. ("Liberty One", "Liberty One Lithium", or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LBY) (OTCQB: LRTTF) (FRANKFURT: L1T), an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits, is pleased to announce it has met the compliance requirements of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and has initiated price quotation on OTC Link (OTCQB Venture Market) under the ticker symbol: LRTTF. In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Liberty One Lithium also continue to trade on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for Liberty One at www.otcmarkets.com.

"Today's announcement means current and future shareholders, especially those who live in the U.S., now have greater access and flexibility to trade Liberty One Lithium's common shares," notes Morgan Tincher, CFO of Liberty One Lithium. "It also increases our access to a significantly larger capital pool which will aid our strategic ability to execute plans to build our company and increase shareholder value."

For further information about Liberty One Lithium Corp., please visit www.libertyonelithium.com or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"/s/ Morgan Tincher"

Morgan Tincher

CFO and Director

About Liberty One Lithium (TSX.V: LBY) (OTCQB: LRTTF) (WKN: A2DHMB)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits. The Company believes that strategic global resources are the key to a robust energy strategy to protect economic stability worldwide. Find out more at: www.libertyonelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Walter Spagnuolo

Invictus Investor Relations

Office: +1.604.343.8661

Email: investors@l1lithium.com

Website: www.libertyonelithium.com



