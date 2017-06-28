AWS Marketplace provides businesses with powerful on ramp to hybrid cloud application management delivered by Cloudsoft AMP

AWS SUMMIT--Cloudsoft, the leading hybrid cloud application management company, today announced the general availability of its flagship product, the Cloudsoft Application Management Platform (AMP), on the AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now purchase this powerful DevOps tool immediately through the AWS Marketplace.

"Cloudsoft are proven autonomic computing pioneers delivering a comprehensive policy-based cloud application management solution for their customers and partners such as Atos," said Barry Russell, GM, Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Cloudsoft's decision to offer Cloudsoft AMP on the AWS Marketplace demonstrates a clear commitment to delivering this power directly into the hands of our customers who want access to easy-to-use DevOps solutions that are available for immediate purchase on the AWS Marketplace."

"When procured through the AWS Marketplace, Cloudsoft AMP is pre-configured for AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) worldwide which means AWS customers can be productive immediately," said Duncan Johnston-Watt, CEO, Cloudsoft Corporation. "Out of the gate they can deploy and manage a wide range of applications and services on AWS EC2 while taking full advantage of AWS's global presence. In addition, AWS customers can rapidly develop blueprints as they look to model and migrate their existing applications to AWS EC2 or create new cloud services."

Cloudsoft AMP streamlines deployment, operations and governance for all applications across any infrastructure. It unlocks developer productivity with best practices embedded in reusable blueprints resulting in greater velocity and more reliable environments. Cloudsoft AMP's policy-based management ensures consistent, up-to-the-minute control across traditional environments, hybrid cloud and new platforms.

The Cloudsoft AMP AWS Marketplace listing is located here. For more information on Cloudsoft please visit cloudsoft.io or follow Cloudsoft on @cloudsoft.

About Cloudsoft

Cloudsoft is the leading hybrid cloud application management company. Its technology lets companies model, deploy and manage any application on any cloud or across many clouds. Cloudsoft is headquartered in the UK with a team across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Cloudsoft is the founder of the Apache Brooklyn open source project which is the foundation of the Cloudsoft Application Management Platform (AMP). Cloudsoft is an autonomic computing pioneer bringing the concept of policy-based closed loop management out of the lab and into production.

