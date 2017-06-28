Gemalto: Mobike and Gemalto collaborate to bring IoT connectivity to bike-sharing services beyond China

Amsterdam, June 28, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security and Mobike, world's largest smart bike sharing platform announced extending its partnership in secure internet connection for Mobike's fleet of bikes.

Gemalto's Cinterion M2M module (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/modules-terminals/industrial/ehs5) and Machine Identification Module (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/mim) (MIM) are embedded in the smart bike lock to transmit location data and operate the lock remotely. As Gemalto's modules are pre-certified with all major network operators worldwide, this collaboration allows Mobike to launch the service worldwide faster and more easily, and other connected services can be added in the future.

Mobike's IoT based bike-share solution allows users to conveniently locate the nearest bikes in real time at their exact location by using a Mobike app. This is particularly important as, unlike other bike sharing services, such IoT-based solutions can also allow the Mobike platform to smartly monitor the health status of each bike, manage hot spots, and distribute its fleet of bikes based on user demand for better safety, high operation efficiency, and meeting unmet "last mile" urban mobility needs.

"Innovation has put us in the leading position and made us the largest smart bike-sharing service provider in China and the world. Our next milestone is to launch our IoT based solution in more countries worldwide, and provide a convenient service to commuters and contribute to a healthier lifestyle," remarks Joe Xia, co-founder and CTO of Mobike. "Gemalto's track record in delivering end-to-end secure connectivity and pre-certified solutions help make seamless connections within the global market. Gemalto is with us in China, and as we expanded into our first international markets - Singapore and Manchester. Our ongoing collaboration will help Mobike's International expansion plans."

"Mobike has experienced a tremendous success in China and we feel this can be replicated in other markets with growing demand for more convenient and environmentally-friendly commuting," says Suzanne Tong-Li, SVP Greater China and Korea for Mobile Services and IoT and China President, Gemalto. "Connected bikes hold huge potential for additional mobility capabilities, such as on-demand connectivity, biometric authentication, user-preference-based personalization services and other mobility services."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

