ABN AMRO: Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63%

Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63%



Stichting administratiekantoor beheer financiele Instellingen (NL Financial Investments, "NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, has agreed to sell 65 million depositary receipts ("Depositary Receipts") representing ordinary shares in ABN AMRO Group N.V. ("ABN AMRO Group") for a price of EUR 22,75 per Depositary Receipt. ABN AMRO will not receive any of the transaction proceeds.

Following the settlement of the transaction, the stake of NLFI will decrease from 70% to 63%. NLFI has previously announced that it intends to divest its remaining stake in ABN AMRO Group over time.

Furthermore, NLFI has agreed with the joint bookrunners that the remaining shares in ABN AMRO Group held by NLFI will be subject to a lock-up period of 60 calendar days following the settlement of the transaction. This lock-up may be waived by the joint bookrunners at their sole discretion.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd Dies Donker

Press Officer, Press & PR Head of Investor Relations

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities ( the "Securities") of ABN AMRO Group N.V. (the "Company") in the United States. The Securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63% (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2116071/805292.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

