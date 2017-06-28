Eurasian Media Forum has Concluded its Work At EXPO 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Eurasian Media Forum (EAMF), held at the International Specialized Exhibition in Astana on June 22-24, was a discussion platform open for direct dialogue on pressingissues.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board at National Company Astana EXPO 2017, pointed out that the Forum was a part of a highly varied business program that also included over 3000 cultural and recreational events.

920 delegates including international experts, politicians, economists, and representatives of business and the media took part in the EAMF.

They discussed such issues as global geopolitical reconstruction, the Syrian crisis, trends and peculiarities in the energy of the future and modern digital strategies. A special attention was paid to issues of journalistic ethics and information warfare in the media.

"In modern conditions, when the world is undergoing dramatic changes, the demand for such dialogue sites is bound to increase," Nursultan Nazarbaev, President of Kazakhstan, stated in his welcoming speech.

Dariga Nazarbaeva, Chairperson of the EAMF Organizing Committee, added that "interest in the event is not diminishing. We can see both the authority of our Forum and the interest of the world's political and journalistic community in it growing year by year."

About Astana EXPO 2017

The Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational event that is taking place between June 10 and September 10 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural events of the year.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and the wide use of renewable energy sources.