The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 28.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 15PA XFRA US02156K1034 ALTICE USA CL.A DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA DTUQ XFRA US90291C1027 U.S. GOLD CORP. DL 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N