The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 28.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 28.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA NL0A XFRA XS1081728195 NOV.LJUBL.BKA 14/17 REGS BD02 BON EUR N

CA ASBB XFRA XS1083312675 ASB FIN.(LDN) 14/17 FLR BD02 BON EUR N

CA AEIA XFRA DE000A0S9RD3 ALLGEIER SE O.N. JGE EQ00 EQU EUR Y